SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. HSBC raised SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura raised SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,923,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,537 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,537 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth approximately $82,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.