SmartCoin Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $52,439.00 and $0.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00817462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00021307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00016417 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000645 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,204,768 coins. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

