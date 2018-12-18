Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 343 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Argus reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.44.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Catherine B. Reynolds purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,288.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $4,348,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $162.47 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

