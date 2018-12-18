Smith Moore & CO. Has $692,000 Holdings in Southern Co (SO)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 207,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Southern by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 367,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Southern by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 876,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,233,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 302,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $705,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

NYSE SO opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

