Smith Moore & CO. Has $908,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,775,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,517,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,088,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,789 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,512,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337,098 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,103,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,583 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Edward Jones upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.61.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $46.12 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

