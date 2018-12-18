Social Reality Inc (SRAX) CEO Christopher Miglino Acquires 10,000 Shares

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) CEO Christopher Miglino bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Social Reality Inc has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter. Social Reality had a return on equity of 82.97% and a net margin of 84.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Social Reality Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Reality in the second quarter valued at $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Reality in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Reality in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Reality in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

