Sociall (SCL) Market Capitalization Tops $561,120.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Sociall has a market cap of $561,120.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sociall has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall token can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000938 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, FCoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.02269855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00150914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00181533 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028273 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028359 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

