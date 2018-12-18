Solitario Zinc (XPL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on Solitario Zinc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in Peru and Alaska. Its principal mineral property assets are the 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in Peru; and the 50% interest in the Lik zinc deposit located in Alaska.

