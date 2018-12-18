Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Facebook (FB) Share Price

News stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a media sentiment score of -1.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Facebook’s score:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

Shares of FB opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $418.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $7,431,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,380 shares of company stock worth $71,623,483. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

