South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 2,074.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,768 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,387,000 after buying an additional 173,883 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,676,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. South Jersey Industries had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Williams Capital decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Renna acquired 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,668.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Renna acquired 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $99,240.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/south-jersey-industries-inc-sji-shares-bought-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.