Southwestern Energy (SWN) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,992,738 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,290 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $66,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FMR LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 216.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,012,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,871,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 78.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,092,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,799 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 62.3% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 13,799,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 98.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,793,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

SWN opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.13 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 14.22%. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWN. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southwestern Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a $7.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

In related news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $63,798.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,098.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

