Spartan Motors (SPAR) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPAR. ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on shares of Spartan Motors and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $252.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In other news, Director James A. Sharman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $114,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Clevinger purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,916.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,380. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

