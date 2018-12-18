SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,993,937 shares, a decrease of 4.6% from the November 15th total of 69,196,735 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,384,657 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 169.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 111.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

