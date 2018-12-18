SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) Position Trimmed by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,877 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLB. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $393,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.0976 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

