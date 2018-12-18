SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. United Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 74,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of GNR opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $53.32.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/spdr-sp-global-natural-resources-etf-gnr-shares-sold-by-b-riley-financial-inc.html.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.