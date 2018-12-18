Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) Receives GBX 202.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.83 ($2.65).

SPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Spire Healthcare Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report on Friday, September 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

In other news, insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha bought 50,500 shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £74,235 ($97,001.18). Also, insider Simon Rowlands bought 200,000 shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £264,000 ($344,962.76). Insiders have acquired 260,082 shares of company stock valued at $35,308,710 in the last three months.

LON SPI traded up GBX 6.45 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 105.90 ($1.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206.40 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 362.10 ($4.73).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

