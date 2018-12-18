Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPR. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.60.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

In related news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $810,024.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $41,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,190,000 after purchasing an additional 159,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.