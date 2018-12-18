Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.54.

NYSE SRC opened at $37.38 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Hughes acquired 13,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh sold 186,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $1,453,339.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,009,280.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Pension Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

