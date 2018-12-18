Spitfire Oil (SRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.53

Spitfire Oil Limited (LON:SRO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.53 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 40020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

About Spitfire Oil (LON:SRO)

Spitfire Oil Limited, together with its subsidiary, Spitfire Oil Pty Ltd, produces fuel oil and distillates from the Salmon Gums Lignite deposits located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.

