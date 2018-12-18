Splunk Inc (SPLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Splunk to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd.

Shares of SPLK traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 2.13.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $480.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $1,270,768.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,760,032.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Carges sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $458,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,663. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Splunk by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,819,000 after buying an additional 130,133 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Cowen Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $7,962,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Splunk by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 838,913 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,433,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its software solutions include cloud services, enterprise security, application delivery, big data, business analytics, and information technology operations and log management. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J.

