SproutsExtreme 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (SPEX)

SproutsExtreme (CURRENCY:SPEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, SproutsExtreme has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SproutsExtreme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SproutsExtreme has a total market cap of $267,783.00 and $0.00 worth of SproutsExtreme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000531 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About SproutsExtreme

SproutsExtreme (CRYPTO:SPEX) is a coin. SproutsExtreme’s total supply is 2,866,607,586 coins. SproutsExtreme’s official Twitter account is @SproutsExtreme.

SproutsExtreme Coin Trading

SproutsExtreme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SproutsExtreme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SproutsExtreme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SproutsExtreme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

