ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 55,875 Shares of General Electric (GE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55,875 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 1.5% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 35,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 111,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza purchased 60,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

