Stage Stores (SSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.17

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 1240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stage Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

The company has a market cap of $35.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stage Stores Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Stage Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSI. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 2,788.2% in the second quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,935,703 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stage Stores in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stage Stores in the second quarter valued at $908,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stage Stores in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 8.7% in the third quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 184,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

