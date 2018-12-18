Steelcase Target of Unusually High Options Trading (SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,584 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,302% compared to the typical volume of 113 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steelcase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other Steelcase news, VP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $259,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $583,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,673.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,215 in the last 90 days. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 307.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCS opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $875.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

