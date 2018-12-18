Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Holdings Decreased by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 862,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.77 million and a P/E ratio of 7.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Seth S. Meltzer acquired 7,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $68,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

