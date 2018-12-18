Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 839 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 793% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.84%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

