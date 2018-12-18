StockChain (SCC) Price Reaches $0.0014

StockChain (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. StockChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $67,091.00 worth of StockChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StockChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StockChain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StockChain Profile

StockChain was first traded on March 17th, 2018. StockChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for StockChain is medium.com/@StockChain_co. StockChain’s official Twitter account is @stock_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. StockChain’s official website is stockchain.co.

StockChain Token Trading

StockChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StockChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StockChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StockChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

