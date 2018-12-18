Storj (STORJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.89 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00003712 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Huobi, IDAX and Tidex. During the last week, Storj has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $17.89 million and $936,959.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.02310661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00149255 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00183367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028556 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028511 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, ABCC, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, IDAX, Liquid, Poloniex, Radar Relay, Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, Tidex, Livecoin, Gate.io, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

