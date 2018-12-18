Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,771,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,994 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,596,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 285.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,529,000 after purchasing an additional 829,711 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 179.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 519,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 333,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 230,842 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:SLF opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/sun-life-financial-inc-slf-shares-bought-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.