Sunoco LP (SUN) Holdings Reduced by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC decreased its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,295,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,441,000 after purchasing an additional 709,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sunoco by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,637,000 after purchasing an additional 375,235 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,806,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.81. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $33.11.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

