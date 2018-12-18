SunTrust Banks Weighs in on XPO Logistics Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.49.

NYSE XPO opened at $53.83 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

