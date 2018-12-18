Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

SUPN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $55.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.11.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 25.89%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,003,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,951,000 after buying an additional 312,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,116,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,614,000 after buying an additional 160,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,614,000 after buying an additional 160,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 151.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after buying an additional 1,430,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 993,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,020,000 after buying an additional 340,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

