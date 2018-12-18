Suretly (SUR) Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00013670 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market capitalization of $115,063.00 and approximately $8,909.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.52 or 0.10784990 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00031102 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,876 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

