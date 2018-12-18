Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$2.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$91.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.140000004087591 earnings per share for the current year.

SGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.18.

In other Surge Energy news, insider James Leigh Stannard bought 25,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Also, Director Paul Colborne bought 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 152,500 shares of company stock worth $305,740.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

