Symantec Co. (SYMC) Holdings Cut by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,410 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Symantec were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Symantec by 14.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Symantec by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Symantec by 5.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Symantec by 56.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYMC opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Symantec Co. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Symantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Symantec from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Symantec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

