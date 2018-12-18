Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,174 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $78,199,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,745.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,338,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,291,000 after buying an additional 1,266,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,945,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,066,000 after buying an additional 1,210,436 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.3% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,597,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,245,000 after buying an additional 891,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 182.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,363,000 after buying an additional 852,158 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $52,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kessel D. Stelling purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $399,195. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/synovus-financial-corp-snv-shares-bought-by-pacer-advisors-inc.html.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.