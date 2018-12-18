SYSCO Co. (SYY) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of SYSCO worth $46,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

SYY opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,524,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $101,377,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750,007 shares of company stock valued at $249,273,639. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SYSCO Co. (SYY) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/sysco-co-syy-position-reduced-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.