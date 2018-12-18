SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 16.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 71.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,687.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,524,475 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $101,377,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750,007 shares of company stock valued at $249,273,639. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.59. 23,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,394. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SYSCO to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/sysco-co-syy-shares-sold-by-omnistar-financial-group-inc.html.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.