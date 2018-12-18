T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 2,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

TTOO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 522.30% and a negative return on equity of 461.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. T2 Biosystems’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T2 Biosystems news, insider Thomas J. Lowery sold 138,144 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $853,729.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 6,048 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $31,993.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at $312,416.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/t2-biosystems-ttoo-stock-price-down-2-2.html.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.