Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd.

NYSE TSM opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $189.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.92 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

