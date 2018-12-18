Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 22,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,775. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,994,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 492,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 152,148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 96,892 shares in the last quarter.

Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

