Taubman Centers (TCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.98

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.98 and last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 9590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.99.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $159.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Jonathan Litt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,430.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 2,250 shares of company stock worth $122,363 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,334,000 after acquiring an additional 63,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,930,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,334,000 after acquiring an additional 63,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,078,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,477,000 after acquiring an additional 141,423 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 434.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,845,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,305,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,244,000 after acquiring an additional 389,099 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/taubman-centers-tco-sets-new-12-month-low-at-48-98.html.

About Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.