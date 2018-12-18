TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

CGBD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $17.75 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other TCG BDC news, CEO Michael Anthony Hart bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $50,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,525 shares of company stock valued at $356,265. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,038,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in TCG BDC by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 611,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 194,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TCG BDC by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after buying an additional 163,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. 1,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,683. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.07.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. TCG BDC had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 85.06%.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

