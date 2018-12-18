Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,548,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 481,713 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Prologis worth $240,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,224,578.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,008,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,907 shares of company stock worth $3,565,328. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,674. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.75. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.23 million. Prologis had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

