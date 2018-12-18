Team, Inc. (TISI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research firms have commented on TISI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Johnson Rice lowered Team from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In other Team news, VP Andre C. Bouchard sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,487.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $455.90 million, a PE ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. Team has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.25). Team had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $290.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Team will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

