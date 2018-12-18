Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Holdings Boosted by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $900,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 797,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,740,000 after acquiring an additional 259,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 462,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $200.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.80 and a 1 year high of $250.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/teledyne-technologies-incorporated-tdy-holdings-boosted-by-bluemountain-capital-management-llc.html.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.