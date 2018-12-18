Teranga Gold (TGZ) Given Average Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their average rating on shares of Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Teranga Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of TSE:TGZ opened at C$3.53 on Monday. Teranga Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.79 and a 52-week high of C$5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$83.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Teranga Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company also develops and explores various projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal.

