Terrace Energy (TZR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Terrace Energy Corp (CVE:TZR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

About Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

