Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.92

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.92 and last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 29167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $94.00 price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $257.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $202,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,142,579.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vince A. Ackerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,107 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

