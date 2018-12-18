Textron (TXT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Cowen currently has a $70.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Textron from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.45.

TXT opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Textron has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

